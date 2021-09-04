Dulquer Salmaan has the warmest birthday wish for wife Amal Sufiya: ‘Thank you for settling my every insecurity and fear’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday penned a romantic birthday note for wife Amal Sufiya, thanking her for standing by him through thick and thin and for being his “mind muscle”. Dulquer, who has been married to Amal for ten years, said despite such a long relationship, he has countless things to write in her admiration.

Dulquer’s emotional post was accompanied by photos of himself and Amal. “Happy birthday Am! It’s been a decade of your birthdays and I still don’t run out of things to write. Here’s to us forever posing, to me shooting candid photos of my two fav subjects, to fancying it up at weddings, to having the most adventurous travels, to building homes and our lives together , to always finding each other, no matter how much we grow or spend time apart,” read an excerpt from his post.

In the note, Dulquer Salmaan also expressed gratitude to his partner for “giving purpose” to his life. Calling Amal his mental core, Dulquer wrote that she has always supported him.

“I can’t imagine a life without my rock, my partner, my baby momma, my confidence and my security. Thank you for coming into my life and giving it purpose and meaning. For making all my dreams come true. For entertaining every ambitious plan. For settling my every insecurity and fear. You are my mind muscle. My mental core! Here’s celebrating you ! Happy birthday baby! I love you long time!” he wrote.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya got married in 2011. They have a daughter named Maryam.