scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read

Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute selected for Rotterdam Film Festival

Salute, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer for the first time, marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrews and Bobby-Sanjay.

Written by Goutham VS | Thiruvananthapuram |
January 6, 2022 3:31:07 pm
Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan's Salute is helmed by Rosshan Andrews. (Photo:Instagram/ Dulquer Salmaan)

Salute, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam. The jury members who watched the movie before the final selection praised Rosshan Andrrews’ direction and the performance of Dulquer. The 51st edition of the festival will be held from January 26 to February 6 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham, Don Palathara’s Everything is Cinema are the Malayalam movies that have been showcased at Rotterdam Film Festival in the recent past. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga won the coveted Hivos Tiger Award at Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017.

Also Read |Dulquer Salmaan teases sequel as Kurup debuts on Netflix

Salute is penned by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay who are known for their movies like Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Uyare among others. Salute marks the seventh collaboration of Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay. It is their second cop drama after Mumbai Police.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer for the first time, marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrews and Bobby-Sanjay. The investigative drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan among others.

Salute is being projected as a pan Indian movie after the huge success of Dulquer’s last movie Kurup. The movie is produced by Dulquer’s production company Wayfarer Films.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone birthday Covid-19 year changed her 'fundamentally as a person family ranveer
‘I was unrecognisable physically…’: Deepika Padukone on getting Covid-19, how it changed her fundamentally

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement