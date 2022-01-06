Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute selected for Rotterdam Film Festival

Salute, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam. The jury members who watched the movie before the final selection praised Rosshan Andrrews’ direction and the performance of Dulquer. The 51st edition of the festival will be held from January 26 to February 6 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham, Don Palathara’s Everything is Cinema are the Malayalam movies that have been showcased at Rotterdam Film Festival in the recent past. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga won the coveted Hivos Tiger Award at Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017.

Salute is penned by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay who are known for their movies like Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Uyare among others. Salute marks the seventh collaboration of Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay. It is their second cop drama after Mumbai Police.

This movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer for the first time, marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrews and Bobby-Sanjay. The investigative drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan among others.

Salute is being projected as a pan Indian movie after the huge success of Dulquer’s last movie Kurup. The movie is produced by Dulquer’s production company Wayfarer Films.