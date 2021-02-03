Dulquer Salmaan’s next with Rosshan Andrrews goes on the floors

Dulquer Salmaan's next film will be helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. (Source: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan’s next project, which will be helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, went on the floors on Wednesday. In addition to acting in it, Dulquer is also bankrolling the film.

“Extremely happy to announce our newest venture. This is Production No 5 from #Wayfarer Films. I get to join hands with the super talented Rosshan Andrrews and the dynamic writing team of Bobby-Sanjay. We have a delightful cast featuring a personal favourite of mine Manoj (K Jayan) ettan, the lovely Diana Penty and a long list of great talents. This is a film I’m very excited about. Will keep you all posted as we go along this journey. Love and gratitude to all of you !(sic),” Dulquer wrote on his Facebook page.

The buzz is that Dulquer Salmaan will be playing a cop in the film, which is written by scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, who are regular collaborators of Rosshan Andrrews.

This untitled project will also mark Diana Penty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently waiting for the release of his ambitious film, Kurup. The movie is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup.