Dulquer Salmaan wraps up King of Kotha with a lot of fireworks. Watch video

Dulquer Salmaan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, King of Kotha, with a bang. The actor shared a video from the sets of the movie in Karaikudi, where the last leg of the shoot was underway. The video starts with a close-up shot of Dulquer, who is seen holding a shotgun. He then says, “Finish me, if you can.” Slowly, DQ breaks out of character and smiles at the camera as it zooms out to reveal the whole crew celebrating with fireworks in the background.

In the video, the whole crew thanked the Karaikudi district for supporting the shoot. Dulquer shared the clip with the caption, “It’s a wrap. Thank you Karaikudi. Gearing up for the final lap. Further updates very soon!”

Dulquer Salmaan, during a Q&A session with his fans, said that King of Kotha is the most physically-demanding film in his career. When asked, “How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for King Of Kotha?”, the Malayalam star replied, “Haha good one! Let’s just say this is the most physically challenging film I’ve done in a long time.” The movie is also a childhood dream of Dulquer and director Abhilash Joshiy, who have been friends for years. DQ said that the film will have perfect theatre moments and all things that will make a gangster drama satisfactory.

Other than Dulquer, King of Kotha stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Chemban Vinod in pivotal roles. DQ hasn’t announced any future projects yet as he is still working on the post-production of King of Kotha, which is set to be out for Onam 2023.