scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan wraps up King of Kotha with a lot of fireworks. Watch video

Dulquer Salmaan shared a video from the last day shoot of King of Kotha, his upcoming gangster film.

King of KothaDulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha.

Dulquer Salmaan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, King of Kotha, with a bang. The actor shared a video from the sets of the movie in Karaikudi, where the last leg of the shoot was underway. The video starts with a close-up shot of Dulquer, who is seen holding a shotgun. He then says, “Finish me, if you can.” Slowly, DQ breaks out of character and smiles at the camera as it zooms out to reveal the whole crew celebrating with fireworks in the background.

In the video, the whole crew thanked the Karaikudi district for supporting the shoot. Dulquer shared the clip with the caption, “It’s a wrap. Thank you Karaikudi. Gearing up for the final lap. Further updates very soon!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

ALSO READ |Dulquer Salmaan says King of Kotha is the ‘most physically challenging film’ of his career; rules out Sita Ramam sequel

Dulquer Salmaan, during a Q&A session with his fans, said that King of Kotha is the most physically-demanding film in his career. When asked, “How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for King Of Kotha?”, the Malayalam star replied, “Haha good one! Let’s just say this is the most physically challenging film I’ve done in a long time.” The movie is also a childhood dream of Dulquer and director Abhilash Joshiy, who have been friends for years. DQ said that the film will have perfect theatre moments and all things that will make a gangster drama satisfactory.

Also Read
Subi Suresh
Malayalam comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh dies at 41, was suffering fr...
Manju Warrier
Manju Warrier rides her new bike with swag, thanks Ajith Kumar for the in...
Suresh Gopi Instagram post
Amid criticism, Suresh Gopi says his speech about 'non-believers' was doc...
Mamta Mohandas
Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with vitiligo; shares note on 'embracing the jou...

Other than Dulquer, King of Kotha stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Chemban Vinod in pivotal roles. DQ hasn’t announced any future projects yet as he is still working on the post-production of King of Kotha, which is set to be out for Onam 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:41 IST
Next Story

Alia Bhatt row: Intrusion of privacy, lack of consent — is India’s pap culture going too far, too fast?

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close