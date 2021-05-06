Dulquer Salmaan wishes parents Mammootty and Sulfath Kutty Kutty on wedding anniversary: ‘You both are what we all strive to be’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty are celebrating 42 years of togetherness today. The couple got married on May 6, 1979. On their wedding anniversary, son Dulquer Salmaan shared an adorable picture of his parents and wished them on their special day.

“Happy anniversary Umma and Pa! This picture looks like it could be from last year! You both are what we all strive to be like!” Dulquer wrote on Instagram while calling Mammootty and Sulfath ‘couple goals’, ‘the OGs’, ‘lovebirds’ and ‘forever young’.

As soon as Dulquer Salmaan posted the photo, actor Manoj K Jayan commented, “My dearest mammookka and itha❤️ ☺️Happy wedding anniversary 🥰👏👏👏👏.” Actor Aparna Gopinath also showered love on the couple as she wrote, “Absolutely just so cute and adorable. Happpppppppppieeee Anniversary to them 💗💗.” Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon also wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Dulquer Salmaan will soon be collaborating with his father Mammootty for the first time. His production house Wayfarer Films will bankroll Puzhu in which Mammootty will be sharing screen space with Parvathy Thiruvothu.