Dulquer Salmaan turns producer

Young heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is the latest to join the bandwagon of Mollywood actors-turned-producers. He is all set to make his debut as a producer with a yet-to-be-titled film, which is expected to hit the floors next month.

Advertising

Dulquer took to Facebook to announce his maiden production venture. “So this is a film I’m very excited about. It’ll be the first film I’m producing myself. Will announce our banner soon. In the meantime here’s our first casting call! (sic),” he said in a Facebook post.

His production company will hold auditions for young boys between the age group of 7 and 12 and young girls between 6 and 10. Female actors between 19-24, 30-35 and 40-50 can also send in their applications for the audition. The aspiring candidates should send in their applications before April 27.

Dulquer, however, has not revealed details of the crew.

The actor is currently waiting for the release of Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha. The film is helmed by B.C. Noufal. It is due in cinemas this Thursday.

Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha will mark Dulquer Salmaan’s comeback in Malayalam film industry after a gap of two years. He was last seen in Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo, which was written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Dulquer has been expanding his horizon by doing films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He has Tamil films Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Vaan and Bollywood film The Zoya Factor in the pipeline. Dulquer will also soon start shooting for the Sukumara Kurup biopic.