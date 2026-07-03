After 7-hour grilling, Dulquer Salmaan to be quizzed again in luxury car smuggling case

It appears troubles are far from over for actor Dulquer Salmaan in the case pertaining to the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan, as the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate is reportedly gearing up to question him again. Although the officials had grilled him for about seven hours at the department’s Kochi office on Wednesday, July 1, reports say they were dissatisfied with his responses.

What is Operation Numkhor?

It may be recalled that four luxury vehicles in the actor’s possession were seized during searches conducted on his premises in September 2025 as part of Operation Numkhor, and he was subsequently directed to produce documents related to them, according to news agency PTI.