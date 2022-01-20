Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for COVID-19 days after father Mammootty, asks people to mask up

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has tested positive for the coronavirus. He shared his diagnosis on social media on Thursday and asked people who have recently come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Sharing a note on Twitter, the actor wrote, “I have just tested positive for COVID19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok.” He added, “People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms.”

Dulquer emphasised on the importance of taking precautions, as the pandemic is not yet over. He advised his fans, “This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe.”

A few days ago, Dulquer’s father Mammootty had also tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had informed his fans on Twitter that he is doing fine.

The release of Dulquer’s cop drama Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has been postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases. The new release date has not been announced yet.

The health ministry said that a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases continued to be noted in India, with the weekly positivity rate touching almost 16% in the last one week.