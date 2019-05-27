Dulquer Salmaan’s Sukumara Kurup biopic goes on floors

Director Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup went on the floors on Sunday, nearly a year after it was first announced. The crime drama, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is based on real-life incidents. The director shared a fan-made poster while announcing the status of the project.

Advertising

“Grateful to the almighty for this day, on which we announce the good news that “Kurup” goes on floor from today . We took around 5 years of our sweet time working on this epic and I, personally, thank Dulquer Salmaan for being with us through out this journey. Details regarding the crew, cast and other whereabouts will be announced soon.. Here is a “fan made” poster done by a very talented friend Sani Yas, which I liked very much and felt should get released officially today. Saimaa here it is.. (sic),” Srinath wrote on his Facebook page.

Kurup marks the return of the Srinath Rajendran-Dulquer Salmaan jodi after a gap of seven years. The director had helmed the actor’s debut film Second Show, which came out in 2012.

In the film, Dulquer will play Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most-wanted criminal. In 1984, Sukumara killed Chacko, who bore some resemblance to him, and burned his body inside a car. He committed the crime in order to fake his own death for the insurance money.

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in Bollywood film The Zoya Factor. He is currently shooting for Tamil films Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Vaan.