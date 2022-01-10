Dulquer Salmaan starrer Salute release postponed

The release of cop drama Salute, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has been postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases. The new release date has not been announced yet.

Many states have shut down theatres in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial, which was hoping for a pan India release on January 14 after Dulquer’s last movie Kurup’s nationwide reception, will now have to wait for the right scenario to announce the release date. The decision to postpone the release of Salute was announced on the official twitter handle of Dulquer’s production house Wayfarer Films.

“We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of ‘Salute’. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety. We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support,” read the statement released by Wayfarer Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Salute is penned by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay who are known for their movies like Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Uyare among others. This movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a police officer for the first time, marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay. The investigative drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan among others.

Editor’s note: An earlier article erroneously mentioned Salute is selected for 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam. The error is regretted.