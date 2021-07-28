Dulquer Salmaan says Kurup will release soon, see new poster

Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday released a new poster of his upcoming film Kurup in multiple languages. “Thank you Team #Kurup for the birthday wishes. The infamous #Kurup will be released for you all to view soon !!! (sic),” wrote Dulquer on his Instagram page, while releasing the posters.

The poster features a frowning Dulquer lighting a cigarette. ”Please note, I do not promote or condone cigarette smoking in any way,” Dulquer added a statutory warning in his post.

The release of Kurup has been stuck owing to the ongoing pandemic. Speculations of Kurup taking the OTT route have also been doing the rounds.

Earlier, talking to Indianexpress.com, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his interest in sticking to the theatrical window for Kurup. “No, Kurup is something we will definitely release theatrically. It is a film that is conceived and made for the theatrical experience,” he had said.

It remains to be seen whether Dulquer, who has also produced Kurup, has had a change of heart since. As the pandemic seems to be far from over and theatres remain closed in Kerala because of the government’s lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, many Malayalam filmmakers have taken the OTT route.

Fahadh Faasil’s Malik and Prithviraj’s Cold Case were among the big star films to skip the theatrical release. Earlier today, Prithviraj announced that his next film Kuruthi will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video for the Onam festival.

Srinath Rajendran has helmed Kurup, inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. The film revolves around a crime, which has achieved legendary status over the years in Malayalam pop culture. Sukumara Kurup is on the list of absconding accused since 1984 and wanted in the murder of film representative Chacko.