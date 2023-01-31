scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan says King of Kotha is the ‘most physically challenging film’ of his career; rules out Sita Ramam sequel

King of Kotha is touted to be an ambitious project in Dulquer Salmaan's career. Besides Dulquer, the gangster drama stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Chemban Vinod in pivotal roles.

Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan will be seen next in King of Kotha. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)
Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who is known for interacting with fans on Twitter, conducted a Q&A session on Tuesday. Fans were quick to bombard him with numerous questions and requests, and the actor replied to them all for about an hour. Many of the questions were about Dulquer’s upcoming film King of Kotha, written and directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

King of Kotha is a gangster drama, which is said to be high on action. A fan asked Dulquer, “How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for King Of Kotha?” DQ replied, “Haha good one ! Let’s just say this is the most physically challenging film I’ve done in a long time.”

King of Kotha is touted to be an ambitious project in Dulquer Salmaan’s career. Besides Dulquer, the movie stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Chemban Vinod in pivotal roles.

Fans also asked Dulquer Salmaan whether he will be ready to do a sequel to Sita Ramam and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadhithal, but the actor doesn’t seem to be up for it. Answering the question about Sita Ramam, DQ said, “Would I have a role left to play in it?”

One Dulquer Salmaan fan from Karnataka asked him about working in Kannada cinema, and the actor said he is game for it. He said, “I would love to. Love all the great cinema the Kannda film industry is making.”

Another fan asked him to say a few words about Kannada superstar Yash of KGF fame, and Dulquer shared an instance when Yash sent him and his team a lot of food while they were shooting for a film in Mysore.

Dulquer Salmaan had a great 2022 as Sita Ramam, his direct Telugu film, turned out to be a superhit. He also had Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which was met with mixed reviews, but the actor was praised for his turn as a serial killer. Answering a question, Dulquer said he is going through a different phase in his career and would want to do different kind of films in the future.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:17 IST
