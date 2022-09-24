scorecardresearch
Dulquer Salmaan recalls being ‘crushed’ when a troll accused him of buying his State Award: ‘If I would have to buy it…’

Dulquer Salmaan won his first Kerala State Film Awards in 2016 for his Malayalam adventure drama, Charlie.

Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest film Chup is currently in theatres, was once taken aback when someone accused him of buying his first state award. Dulquer won his first Kerala State Film Awards in 2016 for his Malayalam adventure drama, Charlie.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how a person’s comment about him buying an award ‘crushed’ him. Dulquer recalled the time when he won the Kerala State Film Award in 2016 during an interview with Galatta Plus. He shared, “I remember a troll at that time saying, ‘Hey, want to sell your award? I will pay you 500 bucks more than what you paid for it.’ It crushed me at that time. I was like, ‘Really, you think I would do something like this? If I would have to buy it, I would have done it a long time back.”



But then Dulquer found himself at peace after someone told him “something amazing.” He continued, “The person told me, ‘You can have doubts about yourself. You can think you deserved it for something else. But the awards you get, especially the big ones, it may not be for the work in that film. It is for all the work that you have done so far and all the work you are going to do. So do not ever not enjoy it.’ I loved that thought, it gave me some peace.”

Over the years, Dulquer has carved a place for himself in the south film industry. But the actor has been hearing ‘nasty things’ about himself since the very beginning. In an earlier interview with India Today, the actor had said, “I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it.”

Dulquer was recently seen in the romantic drama Sita Ramam, along with Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film emerged as a critical and commercial success.

