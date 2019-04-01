Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha teaser leaves a sour taste in the mouth

The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha, which was released recently, cut a very sorry figure with its light-hearted anti-immigrant sentiment. In the teaser, Salim Kumar expresses regret that Bengalis are even hired for singing at regional festivals. It has seemingly become a fad in Mollywood to take a jibe at the alleged rapidly growing number of Bengali workers in Kerala.

Advertising

The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Nikhila Vimal, Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir and Dharmajan Bolgatty among others.

Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha will mark Dulquer Salmaan’s comeback in Malayalam film industry after a gap of two years. He was last seen in Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo, which was written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Dulquer has been expanding his horizon by doing films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

He has Tamil films Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Vaan and Bollywood film The Zoya Factor in the pipeline. Dulquer will also soon start shooting for the Sukumara Kurup biopic.