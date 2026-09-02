Dulquer Salmaan on building a franchise with I’m Game: ‘Had to invest in this’

Dulquer Salmaan recently revealed that his upcoming gangster action thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath, titled I’m Game, is the most expensive film he has ever made, both as a producer and as an actor.

Speaking during a promotional interaction with director Venky Atluri ahead of the film’s Thursday release, he said, “It’s definitely my highest-budgeted film. As a producer and as an actor, this is the biggest budget I’ve done yet,”

He explained that the scale of the investment was a deliberate decision tied to a larger vision and that his upcoming film is not intended to be a standalone film. Dulquer shared that he is building a universe with the franchise. “In my head, because I was like, we have to kind of build this world. And if we’re doing multiple films and it’s going to be a universe we’re creating, I have to invest in the first film. This is my only thing,” he said.