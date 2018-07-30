Dulquer Salmaan’s next titled Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his maiden Hindi film Karwaan. Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his maiden Hindi film Karwaan.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with director Srinath Rajendran has been titled Kurup. The title poster of the film was unveiled recently to celebrate Dulquer’s 32nd birthday. “Happy birthday to one of the finest gentlemen I’ve known in a lifetime Mr Dulquer ‘Dynamic’ Salmaan. And here comes a small B’Day gift from our team. Unveiling the title poster of The story of a masquerade (sic),” wrote Srinath on his Facebook page.

Kurup will reunite Srinath with Dulquer after a gap of six years. The director had helmed the actor’s debut film Second Show.

The upcoming film is inspired by a real-life crime story. The movie revolves around one of Kerala’s most wanted criminals, Sukumara Kurup who burnt alive film representative Chacko in 1984. Sukumara committed the crime in order to fake his own death for the insurance money.

“Kurup movie is a challenge I am looking forward to. Since the film is a while away here’s something to keep your curiosity piqued,” wrote Dulquer, while sharing the poster on his Facebook page.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his maiden Hindi film Karwaan, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The film, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana, is all set to hit the screens on August 3.

