scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur groove to viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi

Dulquer Salmaan enthralled fans by singing a few lines of the viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 28, 2022 6:24:01 pm
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, SumanthDulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth at the promotional event of Sita Ramam. (Photo: Twitter/UrsVamsiShekar)

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan is busy promoting his upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam. During a promotional event in Kerala, Dulquer enthralled fans by singing a few lines of the viral Malayalam song “Devadoothar Paadi”. And he didn’t stop at that. He even went on to mimic the dance moves of Kunchacko Boban from the original music video.

Dulquer was joined by his Sita Ramam co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth during the dance performance.

Also Read |Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

For the uninitiated, the music video from the upcoming Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu has become a sensation of sorts with the Malayalam audience, thanks to Kunchacko Boban’s scene-chewing dance performance.

Dulquer Salmaan also has a special connection with the song “Devadoothar Paadi”. The choir song was first featured in his father Mammootty’s 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. The new version of the song is crooned by singing great K J Yesudas, who sang the original.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected

On the career front, Dulquer is waiting for the release of Sita Ramam, which is due in cinemas on August 5. The star earlier said that he was growing weary of the “romantic hero” tag and this could well be the last romantic movie in his career.

“I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse. This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages,” Dulquer said at the trailer launch event.

Dulquer Salmaan is also celebrating his 36th birthday today.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Premium
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Live Updates

Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement