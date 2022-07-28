Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur groove to viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan is busy promoting his upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam. During a promotional event in Kerala, Dulquer enthralled fans by singing a few lines of the viral Malayalam song “Devadoothar Paadi”. And he didn’t stop at that. He even went on to mimic the dance moves of Kunchacko Boban from the original music video.

Dulquer was joined by his Sita Ramam co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth during the dance performance.

For the uninitiated, the music video from the upcoming Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu has become a sensation of sorts with the Malayalam audience, thanks to Kunchacko Boban’s scene-chewing dance performance.

Dulquer Salmaan also has a special connection with the song “Devadoothar Paadi”. The choir song was first featured in his father Mammootty’s 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. The new version of the song is crooned by singing great K J Yesudas, who sang the original.

On the career front, Dulquer is waiting for the release of Sita Ramam, which is due in cinemas on August 5. The star earlier said that he was growing weary of the “romantic hero” tag and this could well be the last romantic movie in his career.

“I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse. This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages,” Dulquer said at the trailer launch event.

Dulquer Salmaan is also celebrating his 36th birthday today.