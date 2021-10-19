Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup to hit theatres in November

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated film Kurup is all set to have a theatrical release in November. Earlier, it was speculated that the movie will premiere on an OTT platform.

Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on Tuesday wrote on Twitter, “#Kurup, it is confirmed #DQ thriller will have a theatrical release worldwide in November 2021. Tentative theatre booking has started in #Kerala through @DQsWayfarerFilm. Earlier there were reports that it could go streaming. (sic)”

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie features Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted criminal. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.

Kurup is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has Salute, King of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam, Hey Sinamika and an untitled Telugu film in his kitty.