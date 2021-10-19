scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup to hit theatres in November

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
October 19, 2021 1:48:12 pm
Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kurup in Kurup. (Photo: KurupMovie/Twitter)

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated film Kurup is all set to have a theatrical release in November. Earlier, it was speculated that the movie will premiere on an OTT platform.

Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on Tuesday wrote on Twitter, “#Kurup, it is confirmed #DQ thriller will have a theatrical release worldwide in November 2021. Tentative theatre booking has started in #Kerala through @DQsWayfarerFilm. Earlier there were reports that it could go streaming. (sic)”

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie features Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted criminal. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kurup is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has Salute, King of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam, Hey Sinamika and an untitled Telugu film in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement