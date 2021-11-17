Dulquer Salmaan is full of gratitude as Kurup rakes in Rs 50 crore at box office

Dulquer Salmaan has expressed gratitude after his latest movie Kurup collected Rs 50 crore from its world ticket sales. Buoyed by the response the film received at the box office, the star said, “Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you(sic).”

Kurup is the first major Malayalam movie to release in Kerala after theatres were allowed to re-open in the aftermath of the second wave of the Covid-19 infections. Despite several restrictions, including a 50 per cent cap on the occupancy, the film has managed to put up a solid show at the box office, instilling the much-needed confidence in Malayalam filmmakers.

“Thank you for accepting us with open arms. Thank you for coming back to the theaters. Thank you for giving us so much love. This is not just mine or my team’s win. This is a win for everyone. Let’s bring back more movies into theaters. Let’s get back to normal. Sending you all lots of love and gratitude to each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart,” Dulquer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Kurup is inspired by a real-life crime committed by Sukumara Kurup, who is the subject of one of India’s longest-running manhaunts. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R, in his review of Kurup, wrote, “The filmmakers’ obsession with the form of the narration has blinded them to the fact that they are not telling the story as engrossingly as possible.”