Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is now streaming on Netflix

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film Kurup quietly made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday. The film had released a month ago in theatres to mixed reviews. However, the film managed to spring a surprise by becoming a hit in terms of theatrical collection.

Within three days of its release, the film had earned Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, giving a career-best opening for Dulquer.

Kurup is inspired by real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup, who has been the fugitive of the law for nearly four decades now. In the big-screen adaptation of the crime, which has become sort of an urban legend in Kerala, Dulquer plays the criminal mastermind, who fakes his death to solve his financial troubles through insurance money.

Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R wrote in his 2.5 stars review thus, “It is criminal that the filmmakers have tucked away a compelling idea about a larger-than-life wicked phantom in the footnote of the movie. Towards the end, Kurup takes the shape of an urban mythical character. It is baffling that the filmmakers failed to recognise and explore such a goldmine of material, instead of half-heartedly re-telling the information about Kurup and his crime that is readily available to the public.”

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala , Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.