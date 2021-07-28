Dulquer Salmaan joins forces with Soubin Shahir for Othiram Kadakam: ‘Cannot wait to start our film’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday announced his next film Othiram Kadakam, to be helmed by actor-director Soubin Shahir. The duo has previously collaborated on Parava, which marked Soubin’s directorial debut.

Dulquer took to Instagram to announce his latest collaboration with Soubin. Sharing the first look poster, he wrote, “Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. I’ve always known Soubin to have a fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. To date Imran is one of my most loved characters and something I enjoyed performing to my hearts content. This time around he discussed a full length role in his next film and I know in his hands I’ll discover characters and nuances I’ve never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I cannot wait to start filming!!”

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Soubin Shahir expressed how Dulquer Salmaan brought “DQ energy” to his directorial debut Parava, which made the film “fly higher than I could have ever imagined.”

Read the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soubin Shahir (@soubinshahir)

Thanking Dulquer Salmaan for his support as a “brother, friend and guide,” Soubin Shahir further wrote, “I can’t put in to words my excitement to begin this adventurous journey with you. Thank you for everything that only you have been to me – a brother, a friend, a guide, my motor geek & my go to person for all things big & small. Happy happier happiest of birthdays Machan. You deserve all the success, love & happiness. Have a great day & a wonderful year ahead. Love you.” In response to Soubin’s post Dulquer replied, “Machane!! I love you !!! Cannot wait to start our film!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Apart from Othiram Kadakam, Dulquer Salmaan has Kurup, Salute, King of Kotha and a Telugu film helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi in his kitty.