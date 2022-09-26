scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan join sets of King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha is billed as as an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha.

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Dulquer Salmaan on Monday started shooting for his upcoming film King of Kotha. The shooting of the movie began in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy.

Dulquer, who is a childhood friend of Abhilash, is also bankrolling the project under his home production banner Wayfarer Films, besides playing the lead role in it. “We’ve known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel. We’ve been trying to find the perfect project for his debut for the past few years. Finally we feel we’ve locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love,” Dulquer had said while releasing the character look of the film earlier.

Also Read |Kapil Sharma advises Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram to be careful on Twitter: ‘It’s very risky after whiskey’

Billed as an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film is written by Abhilash N. Chandran. Dulquer had earlier hinted at redefining his image as a romantic hero. He had revealed that King of Kotha will have all the commercial elements that the fans of masala and commercial films expect.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

Dulquer is currently basking in the success of his Telugu film Sita Ramam. The tragic romantic drama emerged as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema this year. His latest Hindi film, Chup, which was released last week, has also garnered good reviews for his performance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:32:32 pm
Next Story

Food swaps for digestion: Should you have ice water or hot lemon tea, juice, or smoothie?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan, 12 celebrity photos
Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement