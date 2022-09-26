Dulquer Salmaan join sets of King of Kotha

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Dulquer Salmaan on Monday started shooting for his upcoming film King of Kotha. The shooting of the movie began in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy.

Dulquer, who is a childhood friend of Abhilash, is also bankrolling the project under his home production banner Wayfarer Films, besides playing the lead role in it. “We’ve known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel. We’ve been trying to find the perfect project for his debut for the past few years. Finally we feel we’ve locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love,” Dulquer had said while releasing the character look of the film earlier.

#KingOfKotha Main Location Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu ✌️ Shoot Starts From Today !🥁💥@dulQuer

First Time In A Complete Mass Avatar 😎🥵#AbhilashJoshiy #NimishRavi pic.twitter.com/QbXbV05dHQ — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) September 26, 2022

Billed as an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film is written by Abhilash N. Chandran. Dulquer had earlier hinted at redefining his image as a romantic hero. He had revealed that King of Kotha will have all the commercial elements that the fans of masala and commercial films expect.

Dulquer is currently basking in the success of his Telugu film Sita Ramam. The tragic romantic drama emerged as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema this year. His latest Hindi film, Chup, which was released last week, has also garnered good reviews for his performance.