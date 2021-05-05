Dulquer Salmaan shares heartwarming birthday wish for daughter: ‘You’re our joy and blessing’

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has penned an emotional note for daughter Maryam, who celebrated her fourth birthday on Wednesday. The doting father posted a collage of pictures of himself and his daughter, whom he fondly calls Marie. Dulquer wrote that though Maryam spent her birthday away from her friends, courtesy the present Covid-19 situation, he was glad she was still the “happiest girl”.

“We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say Marie? My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It’s the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart. It’s another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you’re happy and smiling just as you are. We your family could ask for nothing more. You’re our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter,” Dulquer captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

He concluded, “Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old !! We know for a whole year you’re going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum.”

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in Malayalam movie Kurup. He also has Salute and Hey Sinamika in his kitty.