Watch these Dulquer Salmaan movies before you see The Zoya Factor

If you saw the trailer of upcoming film The Zoya Factor and recognised Dulquer Salmaan as the grumpy guy from Karwaan, you probably don’t know anything about him. Yes, last year’s road movie, Karwaan, was his debut in Bollywood. But, in a career spanning eight years, he has built an impressive resume of films as an actor in the south Indian film industry.

Advertising

Dulquer is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty. And clearly, some of his father’s acting talent has rubbed off on him. However, unlike his father, he has so far avoided doing massy commercial films. He is not one of those typical south Indian action heroes. You don’t see him launching bad guys into thin air in all his films. You don’t see his eyes turn red and his fist flinch in hunger for justice.

Dulquer has created a niche for himself by playing, mostly, less angry roles. The ones that strike a chord with the urban millennials. He is a natural actor and is blessed with effortless onscreen charisma.

Below are five movies that could be your entry point to explore the work that Dulquer Salmaan has done in south Indian languages.

OK Kanmani

Advertising

The 2015 romantic movie should be on the top of your list if you have not seen this film already. It is an important film because it showed that director Mani Ratnam has his ear to the ground and could make movies that would appeal to a younger generation with ever-evolving sensibilities on relationships and marriage. Besides, that Dulquer is absolutely charming and extremely effortless.

Ustad Hotel

Directed by Anwar Rasheed from Anjali Menon’s script, this coming-of-age film was Dulquer’s second film after his debut Second Show in 2012. It is surprising how he has kept that ‘boyish charm’ intact to date. He plays the role of a rich kid with a chef’s degree from Switzerland. Following a few twists and turns, he is forced to seek help of his grandfather. He is asked to pick up daily chores at Ustad Hotel run by his grandfather. During his trying times, he also learns some valuable lessons about his profession as a cook from his wisecracking grandfather, played by Thilakan.

Bangalore Days

Take three cousins with three distinctive characteristics and put them in a big city, free from watchful eyes of their conservative family, and you will get a lovely comedy film. Written and directed by Anjali Menon, the film follows three cousins who move to a big city from a small town at the same time. Dulquer is one of the three principal characters. It also stars Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly.

Kammatipaadam

If you want to see Dulquer outside his comfort zone, then Kammatipaadam should be your choice. It is a film about the thuggery that ruled Kochi in the 1980s. And the human cost that Dalits had to pay to urbanise the city. You may find this movie appealing if you like Anurag Kashyap-esque films. It is written and directed by Rajeev Ravi, who shot the Gangs of Wasseypur saga.

Solo

It is the most underappreciated film in Dulquer’s career. This movie did not receive its due when it released in cinemas, majorly due to an ongoing crisis in the Tamil film industry in 2017. In the anthology directed by Bejoy Nambiar, we see Dulquer essaying four varied roles with great ease and efficiency. The film narrates four different stories which are connected by a thread called tragedy.