Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game postponed by 2 weeks: Why the release was pushed to September

Dulquer Salmaan‘s highly anticipated Malayalam action thriller I’m Game has been pushed back by two weeks. The film, originally scheduled to release on August 20, will now open in theatres worldwide on September 3, 2026, the makers announced on Thursday.

In a statement shared on social media, the team acknowledged the delay while framing the decision as a move toward a bigger, more ambitious theatrical launch. “The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologise for the delay, but I’m Game will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August,” the statement read.

The key reason cited for the postponement is a plan to expand the film’s release from a primarily Malayalam rollout to a simultaneous pan-India launch across five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

“The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as I’m Game gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets. This decision has been made to give I’m Game the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen,” the makers said.

The statement closed with: “The wait gets a little longer, but the game gets bigger.”

The postponement also means I’m Game will no longer be competing with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Mamitha Baiju’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, both of which are still set for the August 20-21 window. Instead, it will now occupy a relatively open September 3 slot, potentially giving it more room to breathe at the box office.

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Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, whose debut feature RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (2023) became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of that year, I’m Game has been mounted on a notably ambitious scale for a Malayalam production. The shoot spanned 11 months and 156 days across more than 100 locations in South India.

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The film features an ensemble cast that includes Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Parth Tiwari, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Aadam and Ashish Mathew. The music is by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, editing by Chaman Chacko, costumes by Mashar Hamsa and production design by Deepak Parameshwaran. The action sequences have been choreographed by Anbariv Masters. The screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker, based on a story by Nahas Hidhayath. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner.