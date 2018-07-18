Dulquer Salmaan on AMMA row: If I voice an opinion, I am going to have to take a side

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in Karwaan. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in Karwaan.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is excited about his maiden Hindi film Karwaan, which is all set to hit the screens on August 3. With Irrfan Khan undergoing treatment for cancer, the responsibility to promote the film has fallen on the shoulders of Bollywood’s newcomers Dulquer and his co-star Mithila Palkar. The actors have been busy promoting the film in Mumbai with their director Akarsh Khurana.

During the promotional drive for Karwaan, Dulquer was asked why young actors like him did not make a comment on the recent AMMA row. Responding to the question, the actor said he wished to steer clear of such controversies.

“There are always two sides. If I voice an opinion, I am going to have to take a side,” he said during an interview with News18, adding that he was not willing to upset anyone.

Dulquer opined that the lack of awareness among filmmakers from the previous generation was the reason for the onscreen misogyny, which is presently one of the hotly debated topics in the Malayalam film industry. He noted his generation was more aware of respecting woman rights and promised that in his films he will always “put the woman first”.

Dulquer Salmaan with father Dulquer Salmaan with father Mammootty

It may be recalled Mammootty was under fire for his film Kasaba, which was widely criticised for its misogynistic treatment of women.

Dulquer also jumped to the defence of his superstar father Mammootty, and he suggested that critics were a bit harsh in judging his father based on the films he did.

“It is a bit too harsh to judge him on the basis of writing in the movie. It affects me when he’s affected,” said the Solo star.

