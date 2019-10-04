Dulquer Salmaan announces debut production film titled Maniyarayile Ashokan

Dulquer Salmaan is set to introduce a bunch of fresh talents to the Malayalam film industry with his maiden production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan. While unveiling the title of the movie on his Facebook page, the actor also noted that it was important for him to introduce new talent.

“It’s a special film and we are introducing 5 technicians with the film. It’s important for me to introduce new talent. Debutant Director Shamzu Zayba, Debutant DoP Sajad Kakku, Debutant Writers Vineeth Krishnan & Magesh Boji, Debutant music director Sreehari K Nair, debutant still photographer Shuhaib SBk. It’s a sweet and fun idea and we’ve put in everything to make sure it translates to that on screen. A big shoutout to Ramesh Pisharody for suggesting the name” wrote Dulquer, who will bankroll the project under his home production banner, Wayfarer Films Production.

The first-time producer has assembled a set of established actors to lead this film. Actor Jacob Gregory will be seen in the titular role. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anu Sithara, Shritha Sivadas, Nayana Elza among others.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is also producing a couple of other films for his banner. The second film that will roll out from the studio is the much-awaited period crime drama, Kurup. Dulquer is playing the lead role in the film, which is based on the real-life crime of the 80s that has achieved mythical status among in Kerala. His third production is written and directed by Anoop Sathyan and he is also playing the lead role. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi, and Shobhana.