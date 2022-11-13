scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan celebrates one year of Kurup with emotional post: ‘The biggest game changer…’

Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, a real-life inspired crime drama released in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi last year.

dulquer salmaanA still from Kurup. (Photo: Twitter/Dulquer Salmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan, on Saturday, celebrated one year of his crime drama Kurup with a special note and pictures. Taking to his Instagram, The Zoya Factor actor shared pictures from the movie along with a long note. The pictures feature key moments and characters of Dulquer in the movie.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Celebrating one year of #Kurup! The biggest game changer for us at Wayfarer Films. A film that gave us the courage and guts today to believe in our collective dreams. Today as a company I believe we can attempt anything and we will see it through and give you all spectacular & memorable movie experiences.”

Dulquer thanked his cast and crew. And also the audience for their love and support. He added, “I wish to thank our incredible cast, the hardest working crew and all of our partners of Kurup. And most of all to the viewers everywhere, across the world for embracing the film and giving it so much love. Special shout-out to Anish Mohan @mstarentertainments for being rock solid standing by us through the toughest days!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Kurup, a real-life inspired crime drama released in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on November 12.

Inspired by the life of India’s longest wanted fugitve Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his own death, the movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran. The crime drama also features a stellar cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in a psychological thriller film Chup which received positive responses from the audience. Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...Premium
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...

Apart from that, he was also seen in a romantic drama film Sita Ramam alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:17:44 pm
Next Story

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement