Dulquer Salmaan stopped by cops for driving on wrong side of the road, but here’s what actually happened

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was recently caught on tape as he appeared to be travelling on the wrong side of the road in Alappuzha. The actor was travelling in his luxurious Porsche reportedly on Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha bypass road. In an Instagram video, which is now going viral, Dulquer could be seen waiting for the signal to turn green. But, the problem was that he was in the way of oncoming traffic.

The Instagram user who posted the video said that the star ended up on the wrong side by mistake. He added that it is a newly built bypass road and the mistake happened due to the actor’s lack of familiarity with the highway. The user also noted that the cop gave correct directions to the star to help him to return to the correct side.

On the work front, Dulquer is currently waiting for the release of his ambitious film, Kurup. The movie is inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. He is also shooting for an untitled project, which will be helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. The buzz is that Dulquer Salmaan will be playing a cop in the film, which is written by scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. And the film also marks the Malayalam debut of actor Diana Penty.