Dulquer Salmaan apologies for a joke in Varane Avashyamund after social media backlash

A joke in Varane Avashyamund has led to abuses and threats on social media, forcing actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan to issue an apology. A joke in Varane Avashyamund has led to abuses and threats on social media, forcing actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan to issue an apology.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Varane Avashyamund has been courting controversies ever since it debuted on Netflix. The latest controversy involves a joke, which has been wrongly interpreted as an attack on slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran by a section of the Tamil audience. And it has led to abuses and threats on social media, forcing Dulquer to issue an apology.

“A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn’t directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film. Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film. I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It’s genuinely a misunderstanding (sic),” Dulquer said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

“P.S. Some of you are being extremely abusive, threatening, deliberately hurtful and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren’t so,” he added, expressing his protest against abusive trolling in a rather polite way.

To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and @DQsWayfarerFilm ! pic.twitter.com/erbjftlNbj — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 26, 2020

To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and @DQsWayfarerFilm ! This is the reference to the joke in question. The 1988 film “Pattana Pravesham”. pic.twitter.com/7fQrrJRU7u — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 26, 2020

In the scene in question, actor Suresh Gopi’s character sort of snaps at a dog calling it ‘Prabhakara.’ The scene, however, is said to be a reference to a famous reaction of Thilakan in Pattana Pravesham (1988).

“To all those who were offended. I apologise. And I also apologise on behalf of #VaraneAvashyamund and @DQsWayfarerFilm ! This is the reference to the joke in question. The 1988 film “Pattana Pravesham” (sic),” Dulquer said in another tweet while sharing a clip from the old movie.

Earlier, Varane Avashyamund courted controversy after a Mumbai-based journalist took exception and slammed the filmmakers for using her picture in the movie without her consent.

“Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. #VaraneAvashyamund (sic),” tweeted Chetna Kapoor earlier, demanding a public apology and threatening a legal case.

We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQsWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 20, 2020

“We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQsWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasnt intentional (sic),” Dulquer Salmaan responded to her tweet.

And Chetna Kapoor has since decided against suing the filmmakers.

Varane Avashyamund is written and directed by Anoop Sathyan. The movie, which hit screens in February this year, is streaming on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.