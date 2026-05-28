Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 7: Mohanlal’s thriller enters Rs 200 cr club

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection day 7: Georgekutty is not done yet. Neither, it seems, are the audiences who have been following him since 2013. Drishyam 3 wrapped up its opening week with a worldwide gross of Rs 200 crore, according to its lead star Mohanlal, cementing its place as one of the biggest Malayalam releases in recent memory and putting to rest any question of whether a franchise on its third chapter could still pull crowds the way the first one did.

On Thursday, Mohanlal took it to X and posted, “Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family.”

Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family#Drishyam3 @jeethu4ever @antonypbvr @KumarMangat @jayantilalgada @AbhishekPathakk @aashirvadcine @PanoramaMovies @PenMovies @Rajeshmenon1969 #RavindraAuti @ram_rampagepix… pic.twitter.com/3wMtam2MEG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 28, 2026

However, there was a discrepancy in Drishyam 3 worldwide numbers. On Day 7, according to trade aggregator Sacnilk, the film brought in Rs 6.65 crore net from 4,721 shows in India. It took the total India net to Rs 75.30 crore and the India gross to Rs 87.38 crore by the end of the first week. Overseas added Rs 5 crore on the same day, pushing the international total to Rs 96.20 crore and the worldwide figure to Rs 183.58 crore. Kochi led the occupancy charts on Day 7 at 66 per cent, with an overall Malayalam occupancy of 40.35 per cent across the country.

A Record in the Rearview

On its seventh day, Drishyam 3 crossed the lifetime worldwide earnings of 2018, a Malayalam disaster drama that had long held a place among the biggest Mollywood grossers. That puts Drishyam 3 at sixth on the all-time list of highest grossing Malayalam films worldwide. The five films ahead of it, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, Thudarum, and Vaazha II, giving the team a clear and ambitious target for the weeks to come.

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To put Drishyam 3’s Day 7 number in context, L2: Empuraan, the biggest Malayalam grosser of 2025 and the film that currently sits second on the all-time Malayalam worldwide chart, earned around Rs 5.50 crore on its seventh day in India. Drishyam 3’s Rs 6.65 crore on Day 7 actually edges past that figure, which is a significant detail given that Empuraan opened to Rs 21 crore on Day 1 compared to Drishyam 3’s Rs 15.85 crore. The thriller’s weekday hold is clearly stronger relative to its opening.

The film and the franchise

Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed all three instalments of the franchise, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, with Asha Sharath and Siddique in key supporting roles. Music is by Anil Johnson, cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, and editing by VS Vinayak

The original Drishyam, released in 2013, introduced audiences to Georgekutty, a cable TV operator who outwits the police to protect his family from a murder investigation. It became one of the most talked about thrillers in Malayalam cinema and spawned remakes across multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The second film went directly to streaming in 2021 and built a massive second wave of fans for the franchise. The third chapter, billed as the concluding instalment, brings Georgekutty back one last time, this time with the weight of everything that came before it sitting on his shoulders.