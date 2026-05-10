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Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty may escape the police, but not the ghosts of his past
Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal's Georgekutty has odds stacked against him and his family in Jeethu Joseph's threequel set to hit screens on May 21.
Drishyam 3 trailer: Twenty days after joining forces with fellow Malayalam superstar Mammootty for Mahesh Narayanan’s action thriller Patriot, Mohanlal returns to the familiar turf of Jeethu Joseph’s crime thriller franchise Drishyam. The makers dropped the trailer of the upcoming threequel, Drishyam 3, on Saturday evening, which reopens the never-ending case of Mohanlal’s resourceful character Georgekutty and his family.
What’s in the Drishyam 3 trailer?
The trailer of Drishyam 3 opens with a word of caution for Georgekutty’s family, much to their horrors — “The police, and a large section of society, know exactly what the truth is in this case.” As mist (and smoke) surrounds Georgekutty’s countryside home, even members of the media confess to their inability to penetrate the man. “He’s incredibly shy. No wonder even the police called it quits,” they say. Even the police admit they’re fans of Georgekutty because he anticipates their next moves and plans the counter much ahead of them.
As his family shares a meal at the dining table, Georgekutty seems preoccupied, listening to something on his smartphone. When his wife Rani George (Meena) asks him if their troubles aren’t yet over like he promised, he sticks to silence. “Why don’t you tell your family about the acid?”, Georgekutty is asked, only for him to spill the truth he’d kept to himself all this while — “When they learn what I did, what if they start thinking their father is a criminal? I’m starting to think myself that way, so why wouldn’t they?”
As Georgekutty confronts the ghosts of his past, he soon realizes that even the investigation against his family isn’t over yet. The media digs deeper into the case, not swayed by the ways of “the crafty fox” that is Georgetty, and unearths an evidence that makes the police reopen the case against him and his family. Georgekutty shows a rare sign of shock and anticipatory defeat as he discovers something on his smartphone towards the end of the trailer.
About Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in Jeetu Joseph and Mohanlal’s popular crime drama franchise Dhrishyam. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the franchise kicked off over a decade ago in 2013. The sequel followed eight years later in 2021, followed by the upcoming threequel after five years. The threequel is being distributed by Kumar Mangat Pathak’s Panorama Studios, which also backs the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam franchise.
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In the Hindi franchise, Ajay Devgn takes on Mohanlal’s role, as Vijay Salgaonkar, in Goa. Shriya Saran plays his wife, while Tabu plays the Inspector General whose son was inadvertently murdered by his family. The first part released in 2015, followed by the sequel in 2022, and the third part is slated to release in cinemas on October 2 this year, a date that marks a significant plot detail in the franchise.
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