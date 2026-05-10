Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty may escape the police, but not the ghosts of his past

Drishyam 3 trailer: Twenty days after joining forces with fellow Malayalam superstar Mammootty for Mahesh Narayanan’s action thriller Patriot, Mohanlal returns to the familiar turf of Jeethu Joseph’s crime thriller franchise Drishyam. The makers dropped the trailer of the upcoming threequel, Drishyam 3, on Saturday evening, which reopens the never-ending case of Mohanlal’s resourceful character Georgekutty and his family.

What’s in the Drishyam 3 trailer?

The trailer of Drishyam 3 opens with a word of caution for Georgekutty’s family, much to their horrors — “The police, and a large section of society, know exactly what the truth is in this case.” As mist (and smoke) surrounds Georgekutty’s countryside home, even members of the media confess to their inability to penetrate the man. “He’s incredibly shy. No wonder even the police called it quits,” they say. Even the police admit they’re fans of Georgekutty because he anticipates their next moves and plans the counter much ahead of them.