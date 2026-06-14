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Drishyam 3 surpasses Rs 330 crore worldwide; OTT release date announced
Superstar Mohanlal reflected on the incredible journey of the Drishyam franchise and expressed gratitude to audiences worldwide.
Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 has scripted a remarkable chapter in Malayalam cinema history by achieving a worldwide gross of Rs 330 crore within just 30 days of release. Celebrating the milestone, the makers on Sunday unveiled a special poster carrying the tagline “A Milestone Beyond Borders”, highlighting the film’s extraordinary success across markets.
Featuring actor Mohanlal alongside director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor, the poster celebrates the franchise’s enduring popularity and its continued dominance at the box office.
Sharing his thoughts on X, Mohanlal reflected on the incredible journey of the Drishyam franchise and expressed gratitude to audiences worldwide. He wrote, “Carried Across Generations. What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history. Thank you for making it your own.”
Carried Across Generations.
What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history.
Thank you for making it your own.#Drishyam3 pic.twitter.com/N8znYQMLSN
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 14, 2026
The actor’s heartfelt message underscores the cultural impact of the Drishyam series, which began in 2013 and has since become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated thriller franchises.
Drishyam 3 OTT Release
After a record-breaking theatrical run, Drishyam 3 is all set to make its OTT debut. The third installment of the acclaimed thriller franchise will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 18, 2026.
The film will be available not only in Malayalam but also in dubbed versions including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Released in theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday, Drishyam 3 emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year, earning massive collections both in India and overseas.
The film reunites Mohanlal with franchise regulars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, and others, while continuing the suspense-filled story of Georgekutty and his family.
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