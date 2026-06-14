Drishyam 3 surpasses Rs 330 crore worldwide; OTT release date announced

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 has scripted a remarkable chapter in Malayalam cinema history by achieving a worldwide gross of Rs 330 crore within just 30 days of release. Celebrating the milestone, the makers on Sunday unveiled a special poster carrying the tagline “A Milestone Beyond Borders”, highlighting the film’s extraordinary success across markets.

Featuring actor Mohanlal alongside director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor, the poster celebrates the franchise’s enduring popularity and its continued dominance at the box office.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Mohanlal reflected on the incredible journey of the Drishyam franchise and expressed gratitude to audiences worldwide. He wrote, “Carried Across Generations. What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history. Thank you for making it your own.”