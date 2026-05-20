Drishyam 3 Movie Review Live Updates: Mohanlal’s film advance bookings crosses Rs 25 cr mark

Drishyam 3 Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 can emerge as one of the biggest openers in Malayalam cinema history.

Drishyam 3 Movie Review, Rating and Release Live Updates: The excitement surrounding Drishyam 3 continues to soar as the Mohanlal-led thriller gears up for its theatrical release on May 21. Drishyam 3 marks the much-awaited return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, with director Jeethu Joseph continuing the iconic thriller franchise. The film has already generated massive buzz among audiences and trade circles.

As per reports, anticipation around the Mohanlal film is clearly visible in its impressive advance booking trends across domestic and international markets.

Story continues below this ad According to the latest trade estimates, shared by trade site Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide opening day advance bookings are inching close to the Rs 25 crore gross mark. Out of this, India alone has contributed nearly Rs 10.50 crore gross, reflecting strong demand across the country. The overseas response for the Mohanlal-starrer has also been exceptional. Regions including the Gulf countries, North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia are recording excellent pre-sales. Kerala, meanwhile, is expected to deliver massive spot bookings on release day in addition to the already strong advance sales of nearly Rs 6.75 crore gross. Drishyam 3 will chronicle the lives of Georgekutty and his family a few years after the events of Drishyam 2 (2021), when they had a close call as the secret they had all been guarding almost got exposed. The franchise follows a middle-class family of four who have accidentally committed a murder and their efforts to conceal the crime forever. The trailer for Drishyam 3 highlights that a peaceful life remains a distant dream for them, as some are determined to expose them and ensure “justice” for the deceased.