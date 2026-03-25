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Ahead of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal announces theatrical release of Drishyam 2 on April 10
On Wednesday, Mohanlal announced that the Drishyam 2 will finally hit the big screen on April 10, just weeks before Drishyam 3 arrives.
Mohanlal’s much loved Drishyam 2 released in the middle of the pandemic back in 2021, and fans of the franchise never got a chance to experience it on the silver screen. But now, before the release of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal shared with his fans that the film would finally be out on the big screen.
On Wednesday, Mohanlal announced on his official social media that Drishyam 2 will have its theatrical debut on April 10. For fans who followed the Georgekutty saga through a laptop screen in the middle of a pandemic, this is the moment they did not know they were still waiting for.
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Drishyam 2, returns to where it truly belongs.
In theatres from April 10th, 2026.#Drishyam2 @aashirvadcine @antonypbvr pic.twitter.com/cBGsLEPC1D
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 25, 2026
Why Drishyam 2 skipped theatres the first time
Originally planned for a theatrical release, the producers later opted to release the film through the streaming service Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic. The Kerala Film Chamber decided against reopening theatres since they demanded a relief package from the government, and the team opted for the digital streaming platform.
Theatre owners and distributors criticised the move, with Liberty Basheer, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, saying the film would easily bring huge audiences to movie theatres, being the sequel to one of the most successful films in the last decade. Mohanlal himself had left the door open at the time. In an online interaction with fans prior to the film’s release, he stated that there were possibilities for a theatrical re-release. Five years later, that possibility has become real.
Drishyam 2 and its place in the franchise
Drishyam 2 received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise for the narration style and Mohanlal’s performance. It continued the story of Georgekutty, the ordinary cable TV operator from the first film whose quiet intelligence kept his family one step ahead of the law. The sequel picked up the threads without losing the tension, and audiences who streamed it largely agreed it held its own against the original. The film has since been remade in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Sinhala. Each version found its own audience, but the Malayalam original remains the one that set the standard.
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Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21, marking the final chapter of the franchise. Bringing Drishyam 2 to cinemas on April 10, roughly six weeks before the third part arrives, gives audiences a chance to revisit where Georgekutty’s story stands before the conclusion lands. Anyone walking into Drishyam 3 without having seen the second part will want to fix that before May.
Drishyam 3 features Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and several others reprising their roles from the earlier films.