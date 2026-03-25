Ahead of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal announces theatrical release of Drishyam 2 on April 10

Mohanlal’s much loved Drishyam 2 released in the middle of the pandemic back in 2021, and fans of the franchise never got a chance to experience it on the silver screen. But now, before the release of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal shared with his fans that the film would finally be out on the big screen.

On Wednesday, Mohanlal announced on his official social media that Drishyam 2 will have its theatrical debut on April 10. For fans who followed the Georgekutty saga through a laptop screen in the middle of a pandemic, this is the moment they did not know they were still waiting for.