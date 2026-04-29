Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3: ‘Scared’ Georgekutty wonders who else is out there watching them. Watch

Drishyam 3 teaser and release date: The story of the “classic criminal” is continuing with the third part of the Drishyam franchise. Georgekutty (Mohanlal), the man who has made an unbreakable vow to himself to protect his family no matter what, is set to make a comeback, as he faces new and far more devastating conflicts. With Drishyam 3, the third instalment in director Jeethu Joseph’s iconic crime thriller franchise, gearing up for release, the makers unveiled its official teaser on Wednesday, April 29.

The 110-second promo video begins with a recap of what happened in 2013 and 2021 in the previous instalments. However, as we are introduced to the present day, Georgekutty doesn’t seem as confident as he once was. He sits in a church, praying, probably pleading with God to forgive him for his sins and protect his family.

Don’t Miss | Harikrishnans: Why Mohanlal, Mammootty should have ended up together and let ‘poor’, ‘delusional’ Juhi Chawla live in peace

When we see his face, it’s evident that he isn’t resolute. “I have been fighting battles since the day I was born. I had no one to call ‘mine.’ Through years of toil and struggle, I built a family for myself. When a moment came that could shatter it, I acted without a second thought,” he confesses, underscoring the weight of guilt he carries.

“In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt,” he notes. But it’s the next line that lays the foundation for what to expect in Drishyam 3: “Now I am scared, sir. I don’t know who else is out there watching (us),” he adds, highlighting that Georgekutty’s battle has no end in sight.

About Drishyam 3

The movie features Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, and KB Ganesh Kumar, all of whom will reprise their respective roles from the earlier films. Drishyam 3 will hit the screens worldwide on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday.

One of the most celebrated film franchises in Indian cinema, both Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) have been remade into multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Interestingly, the OG Drishyam was even adapted into Sinhala and Mandarin Chinese and is being developed in South Korea and Hollywood as well.

Story continues below this ad

Jeethu Joseph on Drishyam 3

Discussing Drishyam 3, director Jeethu Joseph had earlier shared with SCREEN what he believed played a key role in the franchise’s enduring appeal and success. Mentioning that he never tries to play to the gallery or make decisions to satisfy hype, the writer-director asserted that he has followed, in Drishyam 3, the organic style that made the first instalment iconic.

“Many people, after Part 3 was announced, commented that, ‘Drishyam 2’s script was amazing, and we expect something better than that.’ I replied to such remarks in some interviews that I’m not consciously trying to write a ‘better-than-Drishyam 2’ script just for the sake of it. My focus is only on Georgekutty and his family, and on what could have happened in their lives over the six or seven years since Part 2,” he stated.

“For the Drishyam franchise, my approach is based on what could have happened within that family and their lives. You’ll understand that when Part 3 comes. Drishyam 2 wasn’t similar to Drishyam 1; and Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 2,” Jeethu added.