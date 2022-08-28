Drishyam 3 confirmed, fans react: Mohanlal’s ‘classic criminal will be back soon’

Superstar Mohanlal’s acclaimed thriller franchise Drishyam is getting a third instalment. Producer Antony Perumbavoor has confirmed that the edge-of-the-seat tale of Mohanlal’s Georgekutty will be back for Drishyam 3.

At a recent event, the producer spoke about the Malayalam film and teased the movie’s fans that the much-loved franchise is set to return. As soon as a video from the event surfaced on social media, fans started rejoicing over the news break.

After Antony’s confirmation of Drishyam 3, fans started sharing edits of the film’s poster, including their favourite moments of Mohanlal from the franchise. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam followed the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

The sequel chronicled the family and Georgekutty, who transitions from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer, as they fight the ghost of their past. While Drishyam opened theatrically in 2013, Drishyam 2 released on Prime Video last year. Both the films garnered tremendous acclaim for their screenplays and performances. Apart from Mohanlal, the Malayalam original also featured Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil among others.

The film’s popularity led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin) and Sinhalese. Drishyam’s Bollywood adaptation saw actor Ajay Devgn stepping into Mohanlal’s shoes as Vijay Salgoankar and also featured Tabu as a cop.

The Hindi remake was helmed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The second instalment of Hindi Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film is gearing for a November release.