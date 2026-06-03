As Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 225 cr, Jeethu Joseph drops key update on Drishyam 4

Despite opening to mixed reviews, director Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3 has emerged as a massive blockbuster, grossing Rs 226.55 crore worldwide in less than 14 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, and has entered the Top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam movies ever in record time.

Unlike the first two films, which wrapped up with conclusive climaxes, Drishyam 3 had a somewhat open ending, paving the way for a potential fourth instalment and piquing audience curiosity. While discussions are already swirling on social media, with many sharing their theories on how the next film in the franchise might turn out, Jeethu himself has now opened up about Drishyam 4.

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Stating that he cannot guarantee a fourth instalment at the moment, the director admitted he currently does not have a suitable story idea for it. He also explained the reasoning behind crafting Drishyam 3’s post-credit scene to hint at a potential sequel.

Why Jeethu Joseph added a post-credit scene to Drishyam 3

“When someone sets out on a mission, we expect a result from it. When the characters played by Asha Sharath and Siddique embarked on their mission, they did succeed to a certain extent. That post-credit scene was included so the audience could understand if they truly succeeded,” he shared during a conversation with Reporter.

Jeethu continued, “Actually, that scene was meant to be part of the main film. However, when discussions about a fourth instalment arose, the youngsters on our team suggested placing the scene after the director’s credit, as it would give it a different feel.”

“That is how it became a post-credit scene. Because of this, there is a lot of talk about Drishyam 4. But I cannot give that guarantee at the moment because I haven’t come across an idea yet. That doesn’t mean I won’t try. If I get an extraordinary idea, I will attempt it; otherwise, I won’t,” he added.

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About the Drishyam franchise

Aside from Mohanlal, Asha Sharath, and Siddique, actors Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Murali Gopy, among others, also reprised their roles from previous instalments in Drishyam 3.

One of the most successful film franchises in Indian cinema, it began with Drishyam (2013), which became the first Rs 50-crore grosser in Malayalam cinema. Drishyam was subsequently remade into several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Sinhala, Mandarin Chinese, and Indonesian. English and Korean remakes of the film are also currently in the pipeline.

The makers returned with Drishyam 2 (2021), which also became a pan-India sensation and was remade into multiple languages.