Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal’s film earns Rs 156 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 emerged as the second-biggest Malayalam opener of all time at the worldwide box office after L2: Empuraan. Drishyam 3 saw an impressive collection on day one, as well as with its bookings; however, the film’s earnings dipped from day two. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 61.80 crores net in India; its total gross collection stands at Rs 71.74 crores. Overseas, the Mohanlal starrer collected Rs 84.40 crores, taking the film’s total worldwide collection to Rs 156.14 crores.

According to Sacnilk, on its day 5, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 7.35 crores across 4684 shows. The film’s gross collection on Monday was Rs 8.51 crores. Sadly, the film’s Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions have not managed to collect even Rs 1 crore on day five. On Monday, Drishyam 3’s Kannada version earned Rs 10 lakhs, while the Tamil version collected Rs 25 lakhs and the Telugu version raked in Rs 55 lakhs.