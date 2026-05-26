Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal’s film earns Rs 156 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 emerged as the second-biggest Malayalam opener of all time at the worldwide box office after L2: Empuraan. Drishyam 3 saw an impressive collection on day one, as well as with its bookings; however, the film’s earnings dipped from day two. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 61.80 crores net in India; its total gross collection stands at Rs 71.74 crores. Overseas, the Mohanlal starrer collected Rs 84.40 crores, taking the film’s total worldwide collection to Rs 156.14 crores.
According to Sacnilk, on its day 5, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 7.35 crores across 4684 shows. The film’s gross collection on Monday was Rs 8.51 crores. Sadly, the film’s Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions have not managed to collect even Rs 1 crore on day five. On Monday, Drishyam 3’s Kannada version earned Rs 10 lakhs, while the Tamil version collected Rs 25 lakhs and the Telugu version raked in Rs 55 lakhs.
The overall occupancy for Drishyam 3 on Monday was 43.56 percent. Kozhikode saw the highest occupancy of 67.5 percent with 104 shows. The occupancy in Thrissur was 66.5 percent with 77 shows. In Mumbai, Drishyam 3’s occupancy was 13.5 percent with 133 shows, while in Delhi-NCR, the occupancy was 9.8 percent with 97 shows.
Drishyam 3 trails behind L2: Empuraan
Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which was released in March 2025, remains the biggest Malayalam opener worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film had earned Rs 266.81 crores worldwide in total. While Drishyam 3 has performed better than Thudarum, Lokah, Aavesham, and Manjummel Boys.
Recently, Mohanlal got emotional at the screening of Drishyam 3. The actor also wrote a post on social media expressing gratitude. “Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you,” he wrote on Instagram.
Drishyam 3 has been released on 21st May, the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and marks Mohanlal’s return as Georgekutty. The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath, who reprise their roles. The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn was recently wrapped up, the film is expected to release in October this year.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More