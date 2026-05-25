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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Mohanlal starrer earns Rs 141 cr globally, trails Empuraan
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide day 4: Mohanlal-starrer earned Rs 54.55 crore at the India box office and Rs 78 crore overseas in four days, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 141.34 crore.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Released on May 21 to coincide with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday, Drishyam 3 has closed its opening weekend as the second-biggest Malayalam opener of all time at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 54.55 crore at the India box office and Rs 78 crore overseas in four days, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 141.34 crore.
The only film that has managed a bigger earning after the first weekend in Malayalam cinema history is L2: Empuraan. Released in March 2025, Empuraan collected Rs 59 crore India gross and approximately Rs 105 crore overseas after its first weekend, for a total of around Rs 173.43 crore worldwide, a figure that remains the biggest weekend opener Mollywood has ever produced. Drishyam 3’s Rs 141.34 crore worldwide puts it comfortably in second place, ahead of Thudarum’s Rs Rs 85.44 crore, Lokah’s Rs 65.81 crore, Aavesham’s Rs 41.90 crore, and Manjummel Boys’ Rs 40.43 crore at the same stage.
Drishyam 3 day-wise earning
While Drishyam 3 opened big on Day 1, as you would expect from a franchise event with strong advance bookings, it dropped sharply to Rs 13.57 crore on Day 2. The Mohanlal-starrer held better at Rs 11.01 crore on Saturday before getting back to Rs 13.7 crore on Day 4. The momentum held up, with the film collecting Rs 13.95 crores in Day 4. Thudarum had an unusual pattern where it actually grew from Day 1 to Day 2, driven by walk-in audiences who caught up after strong early word-of-mouth. Lokah started slow and grew steadily, which is what made it the box office king with Rs 303.86 crore worldwide in 2025. Manjummel Boys and Aavesham were slow starters that ran and ran.
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Drishyam 3 worldwide box office
But the India numbers are almost the secondary story. The more interesting figure is what Drishyam 3 has done internationally — its overseas number at Rs 78 crore is nearly 34 percent higher than its India gross of Rs 54.55 crore. The Gulf region alone contributed approximately $1.4 million on Day 1, with the UK adding over $0.44 million and North America around $0.42 million, per Sacnilk’s Day 1 overseas report.
The Malayalam diaspora, particularly in the Gulf, the UK, and North America, is now a force on opening weekends that no other Indian regional industry can match, and no franchise in that world pulls them in quite the way Drishyam does.
There is also something worth noting about how Drishyam 3 opened compared to other films in pure day-by-day terms. It did not follow Thudarum’s unusual pattern of growing from Day 1 to Day 2, driven by walk-in audiences responding to strong early word-of-mouth, nor Lokah’s slow-build trajectory that eventually made it Mollywood’s all-time highest grosser. Drishyam 3 opened big, dipped on Day 2, recovered on Day 3 and sustained the momentum on Day 4. That is more or less the pattern of a franchise event film, front-loaded, driven by fans and the occasion, then dependent on wider audience response to sustain momentum. The next ten days will determine whether it becomes a Rs 150 crore film or something considerably more.
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