Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Mohanlal starrer earns Rs 141 cr globally, trails Empuraan

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Released on May 21 to coincide with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday, Drishyam 3 has closed its opening weekend as the second-biggest Malayalam opener of all time at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 54.55 crore at the India box office and Rs 78 crore overseas in four days, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 141.34 crore.

The only film that has managed a bigger earning after the first weekend in Malayalam cinema history is L2: Empuraan. Released in March 2025, Empuraan collected Rs 59 crore India gross and approximately Rs 105 crore overseas after its first weekend, for a total of around Rs 173.43 crore worldwide, a figure that remains the biggest weekend opener Mollywood has ever produced. Drishyam 3’s Rs 141.34 crore worldwide puts it comfortably in second place, ahead of Thudarum’s Rs Rs 85.44 crore, Lokah’s Rs 65.81 crore, Aavesham’s Rs 41.90 crore, and Manjummel Boys’ Rs 40.43 crore at the same stage.