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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 earned Rs 13.7 crore on Day 3, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 40.60 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 117.17 crore.
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Since its release, Mohanlal’s family thriller Drishyam 3 has maintained a strong upward trend at the box office. Released on the actor’s birthday on May 21, the film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. After witnessing a slight dip on Friday, Drishyam 3 picked up momentum again over the weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.7 crore on Day 3, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 40.60 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 117.17 crore.
On Saturday, Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 50.2% across 5,185 shows. The Malayalam version registered an impressive 66.52% occupancy, with morning shows at 48.50%, afternoon shows at 69.42%, evening shows at 75.42%, and night shows at 72.75%. The highest occupancy was recorded in Kochi, with 88.3% across 238 shows.
Recently, Mohanlal took to social media to thank fans for the overwhelming response to Drishyam 3. He wrote on X, “Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. ❤️ Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you.”
In an earlier post reflecting on the film’s success, the actor wrote, “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own.”
Also Read – Drishyam 3 movie review: A close shave for Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph as Georgekutty battles himself
Drishyam 3 is Mohanlal’s second release of 2026 after Patriot, in which he featured with Mammootty. Also starring Kunchako Boban and Fahadh Faasil, the film failed to leave an impact on audiences and the box office. It ended up making a gross collection of Rs 79.91 crore.
Mohanlal’s last major blockbuster before Drishyam 3 was Thudarum in 2025, which earned Rs 236 crore globally. He also featured in movies like Kannappa, Hridayapoorvam, and Vrusshabha.
Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 has been produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. Besides Mohanlal, the film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.
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