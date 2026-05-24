Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Since its release, Mohanlal’s family thriller Drishyam 3 has maintained a strong upward trend at the box office. Released on the actor’s birthday on May 21, the film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. After witnessing a slight dip on Friday, Drishyam 3 picked up momentum again over the weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.7 crore on Day 3, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 40.60 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 117.17 crore.

On Saturday, Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 50.2% across 5,185 shows. The Malayalam version registered an impressive 66.52% occupancy, with morning shows at 48.50%, afternoon shows at 69.42%, evening shows at 75.42%, and night shows at 72.75%. The highest occupancy was recorded in Kochi, with 88.3% across 238 shows.