Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Mohanlal-starrer biggest Malayalam opener 2026, earns Rs 43 crore worldwide

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Drishyam 3 is off to a great start at the box office.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Amid massive anticipation, Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, finally hit theatres on Thursday. After reportedly earning over Rs 35 crore in advance bookings, the film opened to a strong response at the box office. Released on Mohanlal’s birthday, the film earned approximately Rs 15.85 crore in India on Day 1 across 5,506 shows. The film’s worldwide collections currently stand at Rs 43.37 crore.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. However, the majority of its earnings came from the original Malayalam version, which collected Rs 13.70 crore from 3,503 shows with an impressive 67% occupancy. The Telugu version earned around Rs 1.50 crore, while the Kannada and Tamil versions collected approximately Rs 20 lakh and Rs 45 lakh, respectively.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Drishyam 3 movie review: A close shave for Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph as Georgekutty battles himself Interestingly, despite being the third instalment in the franchise, this marks the biggest opening for the Drishyam series in Malayalam cinema. The original Drishyam had opened slowly upon its release in 2013 before gaining momentum through word-of-mouth. It earned around Rs 23 crore during its opening weekend in India and eventually closed with a lifetime collection of Rs 62 crore. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 skipped a theatrical release due to COVID-19 uncertainty and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video. However, the Hindi adaptations of the franchise turned out to be massive commercial successes. The first Hindi remake, released in 2015, earned around Rs 110 crore, while Drishyam 2 went on to collect nearly Rs 342 crore worldwide. It now remains to be seen whether Mohanlal’s latest instalment can surpass the lifetime collections of its blockbuster Hindi counterpart.