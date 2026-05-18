Drishyam 3 advance booking: Mohanlal film earns Rs 15 cr+ in pre-sales, $1 mn overseas

Drishyam 3 advance booking box office collection report: With just a few days remaining for the release of director Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3, Malayalam moviegoers are as excited as ever. The third instalment in the eponymous franchise, Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year and is gearing up for a worldwide release on Thursday, May 21, coinciding with the Malayalam superstar’s 66th birthday.

Ever since the movie’s advance bookings opened last Sunday, May 10, the Mohanlal-starrer has been recording phenomenal ticket sales, underscoring that the crime drama is poised to set unprecedented opening-day and opening-weekend collections.

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Drishyam 3 mints Rs 5 crore in Kerala

Even with three more days to go before the film’s premiere, Drishyam 3 has already crossed the Rs 15 crore mark in global advance sales for its opening day. The crime drama has minted Rs 5 crore in Kerala alone, as of Monday (May 18) afternoon, according to its makers.

Drishyam 3 is also gearing up for one of the biggest pan-India rollouts. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios, which distributes the movie, revealed that the Mohanlal-starrer would be released on over 500 screens outside Kerala. “It can go up to 600 or even 800-900 screens. No other Malayalam film has opened at this scale ever,” they said. Drishyam 3 has also grossed over $1 million in overseas pre-sales.

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What Jeethu Joseph said about Drishyam 3

Aside from Mohanlal, actors Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, and KB Ganesh Kumar will also reprise their respective roles from the earlier films in Drishyam 3.

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Opening up about the film, director Jeethu Joseph told SCREEN during an earlier conversation, “Many people, after Part 3 was announced, commented that, ‘Drishyam 2’s script was amazing, and we expect something better than that.’ I replied to such remarks in some interviews that I’m not consciously trying to write a ‘better-than-Drishyam 2’ script just for the sake of it. My focus is only on Georgekutty and his family, and on what could have happened in their lives over the six or seven years since Part 2.”

He added, “The surroundings and the people have changed, too. In the first part, the people around him believed Georgekutty was innocent. In Part 2, however, many of them were like, ‘No, there’s something else.’ Their view changed. I have employed a similar organic approach in Part 3 as well. It was never like, ‘Since Part 2 became a hit, I’ll do so and so to make Part 3 a hit.’ For the Drishyam franchise, my approach is based on what could have happened within that family and their lives. You’ll understand that when Part 3 comes. Drishyam 2 wasn’t similar to Drishyam 1; and Drishyam 3 won’t be like Drishyam 2.”