Drishyam 2 trailer: Ghost from the past comes to haunt Mohanlal

Amazon Prime Video on Saturday released the trailer of Drishyam 2, two days before its launch date, after a high-quality copy of the trailer leaked online.

The buzz is that the streaming platform accidentally released the trailer and removed it within minutes after realising the blunder. However, it was a little too late for them. Not for nothing they say that what goes on the internet stays on the internet.

The leaked trailer quickly spread on social media like wildlife. And officially releasing it seemed the only logical thing to do. The original plan was to unveil the trailer at a big virtual media event on Monday, in the presence of the star cast and the director.

The trailer of Drishyam 2 introduces Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family. The family seems to have come out of the trauma of the events of the first film and made some significant progress in their personal lives. Georgekutty now owns a theatre, and he aspires to produce a movie. And his wife Rani (Meena) is not okay with the idea of her husband gambling their life’s savings on his dream. Instead, she would prefer to spend that money to get her daughter married. You know the regular middle-class drama. But, soon all their plans go up in smoke as they are pulled back into a police investigation. The people of the town say the boy who died was a friend of Georgekutty’s daughter. And everyone in the town starts talking. Georgekutty must first calm the nerves of his family before he begins to actually tackle the challenge that might wipe out his family’s peaceful existence.

“With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. Drishyam 2 isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost. Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel,” Mohanlal said in a statement.

Drishyam 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 19.