Drishyam 2 teaser: Mohanlal refuses to let the cat out of the bag

The much-awaited teaser of Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 is out. Titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption, the sequel of hit 2013 thriller Drishyam also brings back Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. What’s more, the movie will skip the theatrical route and release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser promises a film that will be packed with even more thrills than the first installment. And if you are a Mohanlal fan, it looks simply unmissable.

Jeetu Joseph, who wrote and directed Drishyam, has helmed Drishyam 2: The Resumption.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Mohanlal said, “Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of Georgekutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Prime Video has helped take some of the best stories of South Indian cinema to avid cinephiles not just in India, but across the world. We know viewers have waited patiently for the sequel. Drishyam is a labour of love. We hope to rise to the expectations of our die-hard fans. So sit back and enjoy from the safety of your homes with your family and loved ones.”

Drishyam emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam cinema of 2013 with more than Rs 50 crore box office collection worldwide. It even inspired remakes in other languages, including Chinese (Sheep Without a Shepherd). The film revolved around the efforts of a father, who tries to cover-up the murder committed by his family by spinning a web of convoluted lies.