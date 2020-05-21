Mohanlal to return as Georgekutty in Drishyam 2

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph. Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph.

Of all the movies, we hardly expected to see a sequel to Drishyam. Didn’t George Kutty and his family not suffer enough already? We were content that the secret will remain buried forever, and the family would live in peace. But, it seems director Jeethu Joseph has decided to dig out the skeletons of the past that may come back to haunt the family of Georgekutty.

On his 60th birthday, Mohanlal announced Drishyam 2. He will be reprising his role as Georgekutty in the sequel, that will focus on the events that happen seven years after the high-profile case that shook a small Kerala town.

Drishyam 2 will retain the principle star cast from the first movie, and there will also be new characters. The movie will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor, who also produced Drishyam in 2013.

Drishyam emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam cinema of that year with more than Rs 50 crore box office collection worldwide. It even inspired remakes in other languages, including Chinese (Sheep Without a Shepherd).

Drishyam follows the efforts of a father, who tries to cover-up the murder committed by his family by spinning a web of convoluted lies.

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal were shooting for another project titled Ram before the industry was shut down due to the outbreak of COVID.

“In the last two three days I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie ‘RAM’ and planning another project. We had to stop the work of ‘RAM’ due to the spread of Covid Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in UK and Uzbekistan. Since kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, its likely to start the shoot early here. Considering this possibility, in the meantime I am thinking of a film which has its shoot entirely in kerala but this doesn’t mean in any way that I have abandoned the project ‘RAM’. It’s just being delayed due to the circumstances (sic),” Joseph said in a Facebook post earlier.

Given that Ram requires shooting in foreign locations, the director-actor duo could focus on Drishyam 2 first as it can be shot in Kerala.

