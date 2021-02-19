scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Drishyam 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Updated: February 19, 2021 9:22:30 am
drishyam 2 movie releaseDrishyam 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Prime Video)

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 has released today and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The story of Georgekutty and his family picks up after the events of the first film where the family went through a trauma but were somehow able to pull off ‘a perfect murder’. But is there something like a ‘perfect murder’? We get the answer to that question when ghosts of the past come back to haunt Georgekutty.

Alongside Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique among others. Jeethu Joseph has directed the film.

From what we gathered from the trailer, Georgekutty has become a much wealthier man now. He now owns a theatre and is even planning to produce a film. Things seem to be getting difficult for him and his family, and now the murder case from Drishyam is reopened and the family is pulled back into the investigation.

Read in Malayalam |Drishyam 2 movie review

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Mohanlal spoke about the sequel. “We had been planning to do Drishyam 2 (for a long time). It was in my mind, Antony Perumbavoor’s mind, and Jeethu’s mind. And suddenly it happened. When Drishyam 2 started rolling, we were all prepared. We weren’t sure when this film would happen. But, it had to happen. Georgekutty and his family should be remembered by the audience. Because it was such a cult film. Thanks to Jeethu for bringing out such an intelligent film,” he said.

Live Blog

Follow this live blog for all the updates on Drishyam 2

09:22 (IST)19 Feb 2021
'A sequel as good as #Drishyam'

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "#Drishyam2 @PrimeVideoIN -Fantastic!A sequel as good as #Drishyam. #JeethuJoseph nailed it smart writing & taut thrilling moments. @Mohanlal as #Georgekutty is extraordinary along with #Meena & #MuraliGopy.Story opens 6 years after events of #D1 & police hasn’t closed the case..."

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph said that it took him five years to finalise the script of the sequel to the 2015 film. Jeethu said he wanted to explore the after-effects of the trauma that the family faced in the first film. "I thought what would be the reaction of the society to that crime? Georgekutty has been accused of a crime and now people are realizing that there is something (fishy) about it. There is no smoke without fire, right? People start gossiping," he said.

He added, "Georgekutty’s standard of life has increased. Now he has become a theatre owner. Automatically, it leads to jealousy in the neighbourhood and people start making stories. So how these sorts of things will affect Georgekutty’s family? Then I thought okay, family trauma should be the core element of this film."

After the 2015 film became a hit, Drishyam 2 inspired remakes in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Sinhalese and even in Chinese. This is the first sequel that takes the audience back to the crime scene.

