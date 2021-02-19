Drishyam 2 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Prime Video)

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 has released today and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The story of Georgekutty and his family picks up after the events of the first film where the family went through a trauma but were somehow able to pull off ‘a perfect murder’. But is there something like a ‘perfect murder’? We get the answer to that question when ghosts of the past come back to haunt Georgekutty.

Alongside Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique among others. Jeethu Joseph has directed the film.

From what we gathered from the trailer, Georgekutty has become a much wealthier man now. He now owns a theatre and is even planning to produce a film. Things seem to be getting difficult for him and his family, and now the murder case from Drishyam is reopened and the family is pulled back into the investigation.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Mohanlal spoke about the sequel. “We had been planning to do Drishyam 2 (for a long time). It was in my mind, Antony Perumbavoor’s mind, and Jeethu’s mind. And suddenly it happened. When Drishyam 2 started rolling, we were all prepared. We weren’t sure when this film would happen. But, it had to happen. Georgekutty and his family should be remembered by the audience. Because it was such a cult film. Thanks to Jeethu for bringing out such an intelligent film,” he said.