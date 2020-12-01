Documentary series on making of Jallikattu to release soon

Jallikattu is about a tribe of men coming together to stop a bull that has run amok in their village. (Photo: PR handout)

An eight-part documentary series on Jallikattu is in the works. Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan and editor Nath Kailas have worked on the behind-the-scenes series. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial was recently announced as India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Jallikattu, starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran, was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Marathi and other languages. Its documentary is expected to release soon.

The team reportedly combed through 40,000 video clips for the docu series which will reveal the effort that went behind making the the low-budget spectacle.

“It is an attempt to examine in detail the effort of every department involved in the film’s making, and provide insight for aspiring filmmakers and film students,” Vivian told Cinema Express.

Lijo Jose Pellissery has become a force to reckon with among the wave of new filmmakers who redefined the idea of mainstream Malayalam cinema in the last decade. The director has grown from strength to strength with each film and has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry. And India’s recognition of Jallikattu as an Oscar-worthy film is just a shot in the arm for the maverick filmmaker.

