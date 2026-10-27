Diya Krishna apologises, cancels social media break over Fort Kochi Cafe row

After a case was registered against an Uttar Pradesh-based vlogger for making allegedly communal remarks against Kerala and Fort Kochi in particular, a section of netizens has also called for action against content creator Diya Krishna for endorsing the video.

The row erupted after vlogger Amrit Singh Darren shared a clip on social media attacking the Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi for displaying artwork featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and allegedly serving beef dishes while purportedly being named after a city considered holy by Hindus.

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Meanwhile, Diya Krishna came under fire after she commented, “sad reality,” on the video. Although she later deleted the comment, it had already drawn the attention of many, who criticised her for promoting communal remarks.

Who is Diya Krishna?

For the unversed, Diya Krishna is the daughter of actor and BJP leader Krishna Kumar, who currently serves as the chairman of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC). Her elder sister, Ahaana Krishna, is also an actor, known for her roles in movies such as Njan Steve Lopez (2014), Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017), Luca (2019), and Adi (2023). Diya is the second of Krishna Kumar and his wife Sindhu Krishna’s four daughters.

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After her comment sparked controversy, Diya shared a clarification video in which she claimed she reacted after watching only the first half of the video, which discussed the Jinnah artwork. Mentioning that she hadn’t watched the second half of the video while dropping the comment, she asserted that she does not align with the vlogger’s comments on the Muslim community.

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Diya Krishna’s initial reaction and Instagram break

“The name of the cafe is Kashi, which is the oldest city in India. So, in a cafe like Kashi, you can put up Mahatma Gandhi’s picture. He is the Father of the Nation. Nehru, I can understand. But Jinnah, I will never be able to comprehend that. That is why I commented, ‘sad reality,'” she said. Claiming that she has close Muslim friends, she added, “When I have Muslims in my family, how would anyone think I want Muslims out of Kerala? I would never say that.”

Diya Krishna then quickly announced a temporary break from Instagram after the wave of criticism didn’t fade. “I realised no matter how much of a true, kind and good-hearted person you are, some people inside social media can tear you apart if they don’t like you. It can even destroy relationships,” she wrote, adding, “Saying goodbye to Instagram for a short while. Need to detoxify myself from this negativity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diya Krishna (@_diyakrishna_)

However, the hiatus didn’t last long, and she returned soon, sharing a longer statement and clarifying her comments. “Recently, I commented on a video discussing two different subjects. The first was about Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s photograph being displayed in a cafe in Kochi. This is a subject on which I have my own opinion, and I still stand by my view that I find it questionable. However, the second part of the video spoke about a community in our state and questioned the practice of eating beef in Kerala, among other things. This is where I fundamentally disagree with the views expressed in the video,” she wrote.

‘I made a careless mistake’

Diya Krishna continued, “Having watched only the first half, I wrongly assumed that the entire video was about the discussion surrounding Jinnah’s photograph. I commented on that basis and went on to other things without watching the rest of the video. My mistake was not pausing to understand the complete context before responding, something I should have done, especially when the video touched upon sensitive issues. I understand that, from the outside, my comment appears to endorse the entire video. I can also understand why this has hurt and angered people. While I know what I intended to respond to, I recognise that my carelessness has given people reason to believe that I support something I fundamentally disagree with. I am genuinely sorry for that.”

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“I believe in communal harmony and have always believed that our differences in religion and culture should bring richness to our lives, not divide us. I would never intentionally endorse content that demeans a community or questions their place in our society. Had I watched the entire video, I would never have commented the way I did. I should have been more responsible, especially with the reach I have and the attention my words carry. My intention does not erase the impact of my actions, and I take responsibility for that. To everyone who has been hurt by this, I sincerely apologise,” she noted.

“Yesterday, I mentioned that I would be taking a break from Instagram. But after reflecting on this, I don’t believe stepping away is the right response. I made a careless mistake, and I would rather acknowledge it, learn from it, and be more mindful going forward than walk away from a platform that has given me so much love. I hope, with time, my intentions will be understood. I am sorry for the hurt caused, and I will be more careful henceforth,” she concluded.

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Ahaana also extended support to her little sister, commenting, “We all make mistakes. What’s most important is a heart to accept and apologise and a mind to learn something from the mistake. Smile and move on.”

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Meanwhile, The Hindu reported that its police sources have informed the publication that the investigators are contemplating whether to issue a notice to Diya Krishna over the comment.

Ahaana Krishna reacts to family being dragged into the row

Meanwhile, Ahaana Krishna addressed the controversy in a separate statement, questioning why criticism of one person often ended up with all their family members being attacked. Pointing out that they are all individuals with their own opinions, she urged people not to unnecessarily drag others into matters that have nothing to do with them.

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“If you have a problem with something I’ve said or done, address me. If it’s something my father has said, address him. If it’s something my mother or any of my sisters have said, address them. We may be a close-knit family of six, but we are six different individuals with our own minds, ideologies, opinions and perspectives. Being a family does not mean we share one collective opinion, nor does it mean that we are collectively responsible for one another’s words and actions. And just to be clear, our individuality does not take away from our unity. We will always stand by one another, have each other’s backs, and show up for each other irrespective of the circumstances,” she wrote.

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Ahaana continued, “We are all public personalities, and there will inevitably be times when something one of us says or does doesn’t sit well with everyone. That’s fair. Criticism and disagreement are part of being in the public eye. But why does an issue with one person become an opportunity to drag the entire family into it? Why does one person’s opinion suddenly become a family’s ideology? Sometimes, I genuinely wonder whether bringing more familiar names into a discussion has more to do with gaining attention than making a point.”

“What I find particularly strange is seeing my marriage being brought into discussions that have absolutely nothing to do with it. Watching people who speak so much about being progressive and rational bring something so personal and unrelated into the conversation says a lot. Criticism is one thing: dragging unrelated aspects of someone’s life into it is another. I know this may not be a pattern that will change overnight, but I wanted to say this at least once. There is a difference between holding someone accountable for their words and actions and making everyone associated with them answer for it. We stand together as a family, but we think, speak and act as individuals. Disagree with any one of us if you must. But let the conversation be about the person or the issue at hand. Not everyone who shares a family bond needs to be pulled into it. That, to me, is simply a matter of fairness,” she added.

Diya Krishna married her boyfriend Aswin Ganesh in 2024, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in July of this year.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on unverified social media reports, personal statements, and viral online discussions. The views, opinions, and statements expressed by individuals referenced in this piece are their own and do not reflect official advice or verified facts. Readers are advised to view this information for general informational and entertainment purposes only.