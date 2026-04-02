Director Ranjith suspended from Film Employees Federation of Kerala after sexual assault allegation; WCC reacts

Malayalam director Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday by Kochi police after a complaint was registered by a young actor accusing him of sexual assault. Following his arrest, the director has been suspended from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of FEFKA, announced the same on Wednesday. Ranjith’s suspension will remain in place until the organisation completes its internal proceedings. Unnikrishnan also explained that FEFKA follows a standard protocol in such cases — any member accused of sexual misconduct is suspended from the federation pending the outcome of the internal enquiry.

WCC reacts to sexual assault complaint

Meanwhile, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC ) has reacted to the arrest of director Ranjith on a sexual assault complaint. The WCC shared a statement in which they pointed out how the Internal Committee (IC), created for women’s safety on sets, was not even aware of the alleged assault. They also highlighted how little has changed despite the High Court report and the film policy.