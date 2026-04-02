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Director Ranjith suspended from Film Employees Federation of Kerala after sexual assault allegation; WCC reacts
Following Ranjith's arrest in a sexual assault case, the director has been suspended from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).
Malayalam director Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday by Kochi police after a complaint was registered by a young actor accusing him of sexual assault. Following his arrest, the director has been suspended from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).
B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of FEFKA, announced the same on Wednesday. Ranjith’s suspension will remain in place until the organisation completes its internal proceedings. Unnikrishnan also explained that FEFKA follows a standard protocol in such cases — any member accused of sexual misconduct is suspended from the federation pending the outcome of the internal enquiry.
WCC reacts to sexual assault complaint
Meanwhile, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC ) has reacted to the arrest of director Ranjith on a sexual assault complaint. The WCC shared a statement in which they pointed out how the Internal Committee (IC), created for women’s safety on sets, was not even aware of the alleged assault. They also highlighted how little has changed despite the High Court report and the film policy.
The statement read, “Another serious allegation by a young woman is making waves in Kerala society. This new allegation is against director Ranjith. It is a painful realization that despite the High Court report and the film policy, nothing has changed. Where does the courage of these criminals come from? Yes..from a system that does not work. According to the news, why did the actress not approach the IC? Did the IC members contact the girl when such a serious incident took place on the set? It is said that they were not aware of a serious atrocity committed against a young actress on the set of a small film! This is where we realize how the power relations of the film industry have silenced an IC.”
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It further read, “WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) obtained an order from the High Court to have an IC on every film set and formed a monitoring committee to monitor this. The committee seriously put forward many action plans. But why are these not working properly? Because of lack of will? Because of lack of awareness? Yes! None of this should be fixed in documents only!”
WCC accused the IC of “becoming another tool in the hands of the powerful”. The statement read, “A large number of people believe that IC is an unnecessary burden on the film industry. What we have seen in this incident is that IC is becoming another tool in the hands of the powerful. If the POSH is not implemented in the true sense of preventing injustice and harassment, the belief that the powerful are above the law will continue, and the film industry will continue to be an uncomfortable workplace for women. In this situation, I salute the courage of the actress who went directly to the police without waiting for anyone. The fact that the Film Policy rejected the very possibility of a grievance redressal tribunal put forward by the Hema Committee needs to be re-examined in this situation.”
They concluded, “Survivors deserve trust, support, and a fair system. Speaking out is never easy, and the popular medium of cinema must also create a model of safe, fair, and dignified workplaces. WCC will always be committed to fighting for workplaces where people can work with dignity. Always #WithHer!”